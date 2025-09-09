Left Menu

EU Expands Market Access for Indian Seafood

The EU has approved 102 additional Indian marine product units for export, boosting India's seafood trade. This expansion, addressing a long-standing Indian demand, could increase seafood exports to the EU by 20%, offering diversification amidst high US tariffs on shrimp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:37 IST
EU Expands Market Access for Indian Seafood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The European Union has greenlit 102 more Indian marine product units for export, a significant step that enhances India's seafood trade potential. The EU, India's second-largest seafood market, now lists a total of 604 Indian units, with exports anticipated to climb by 20% as a result.

In the 2023-24 fiscal year, India's seafood exports to the EU amounted to USD 1.1 billion. The inclusive move opens up lucrative opportunities for Indian exporters, especially in light of the 50% tariff imposed by the United States on Indian shrimp. India's seafood, particularly shrimp exports, is set to diversify and expand with this development.

The sector's growth reflects a long-awaited victory for Indian suppliers who have aimed to meet EU standards. This approval signifies confidence in India's food safety systems, enhancing market access for aquaculture shrimp and cephalopods like squid, cuttlefish, and octopus. Coastal states and Union Territories now stand to benefit significantly from the EU's increased demand.

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh's Progressive Path: Achieving Sustainable Development Goals

Chhattisgarh's Progressive Path: Achieving Sustainable Development Goals

 India
2
Snapchat Under Scrutiny: Protecting Minors from Illegal Vape Sales

Snapchat Under Scrutiny: Protecting Minors from Illegal Vape Sales

 Global
3
Hamas Leadership Survives Israeli Assault

Hamas Leadership Survives Israeli Assault

 Egypt
4
India-Iran Diplomatic Ties: Strengthened by Historical Bonds and Shared Vision

India-Iran Diplomatic Ties: Strengthened by Historical Bonds and Shared Visi...

 Iran

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025