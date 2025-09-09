Left Menu

Indian Startups Shine at Commonwealth Startup Fellowship in London

Three innovative Indian startups participated in the Commonwealth Startup Fellowship hosted in London, where they presented their cutting-edge solutions to leading investors. These companies, chosen from over 1,400 global applicants, aim to expand their market reach internationally with support from the fellowship program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:38 IST
Indian Startups Shine at Commonwealth Startup Fellowship in London
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three pioneering Indian startups had the spotlight at the Commonwealth Startup Fellowship Capstone Showcase in London, where they pitched their transformative solutions to prominent investors. The fellowship, funded by the UK government and facilitated by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission, supports these startups in scaling their innovations worldwide.

The chosen startups, lifeandlimb.ai from Ghaziabad, Hexpressions from Jaipur, and AgrowSure from Maharashtra, stood out among 1,400 companies from 44 countries. They represent diverse sectors, ranging from advanced prosthetics and modular housing to sustainable agritech solutions, garnering attention for their potential to address significant global challenges.

Sarah Ranchev-Hale, head of Imperial Enterprise Lab, described the fellowship's success in its inaugural year, emphasizing its role in enhancing talent and driving growth. Professor Kevin Ibeh, Commonwealth Scholarship Commissioner, highlighted the positive economic impact of empowering entrepreneurs through the fellowship, which kicked off with a two-week bootcamp in Ghana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh's Progressive Path: Achieving Sustainable Development Goals

Chhattisgarh's Progressive Path: Achieving Sustainable Development Goals

 India
2
Snapchat Under Scrutiny: Protecting Minors from Illegal Vape Sales

Snapchat Under Scrutiny: Protecting Minors from Illegal Vape Sales

 Global
3
Hamas Leadership Survives Israeli Assault

Hamas Leadership Survives Israeli Assault

 Egypt
4
India-Iran Diplomatic Ties: Strengthened by Historical Bonds and Shared Vision

India-Iran Diplomatic Ties: Strengthened by Historical Bonds and Shared Visi...

 Iran

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025