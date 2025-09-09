Indian Startups Shine at Commonwealth Startup Fellowship in London
Three innovative Indian startups participated in the Commonwealth Startup Fellowship hosted in London, where they presented their cutting-edge solutions to leading investors. These companies, chosen from over 1,400 global applicants, aim to expand their market reach internationally with support from the fellowship program.
Three pioneering Indian startups had the spotlight at the Commonwealth Startup Fellowship Capstone Showcase in London, where they pitched their transformative solutions to prominent investors. The fellowship, funded by the UK government and facilitated by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission, supports these startups in scaling their innovations worldwide.
The chosen startups, lifeandlimb.ai from Ghaziabad, Hexpressions from Jaipur, and AgrowSure from Maharashtra, stood out among 1,400 companies from 44 countries. They represent diverse sectors, ranging from advanced prosthetics and modular housing to sustainable agritech solutions, garnering attention for their potential to address significant global challenges.
Sarah Ranchev-Hale, head of Imperial Enterprise Lab, described the fellowship's success in its inaugural year, emphasizing its role in enhancing talent and driving growth. Professor Kevin Ibeh, Commonwealth Scholarship Commissioner, highlighted the positive economic impact of empowering entrepreneurs through the fellowship, which kicked off with a two-week bootcamp in Ghana.
