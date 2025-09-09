Left Menu

Fast-Track to Free Trade: India and EU Near Landmark Agreement

India and the European Union are nearing the substantial conclusion of a landmark free trade agreement. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced progress in talks, with 23 key policy areas being negotiated. This development promises to enhance India's competitiveness in exports and boost bilateral trade significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:39 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced significant progress in trade discussions with the European Union, stating both sides aim to substantially conclude the free trade agreement soon.

Currently in the 13th round of negotiations, the talks are part of efforts to finalize an agreement before EU commissioners visit India. Nearly 65% of the agreement's chapters are already completed.

The proposed pact will cover 23 policy areas and could enhance the competitiveness of Indian exports, having resumed after an eight-year hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

