UPI: India's Digital Payment Revolution Goes Global

India's mobile app-based digital payment system, UPI, has taken a global leap, according to Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. During a three-day tour of the Gwalior-Chambal region, Scindia highlighted the global reach achieved by UPI through a joint project with the Universal Postal Service Union, discussed at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai.

The significant agreement involves 193 countries affiliated with the UN institution, UPU, where the Indian Postal Department has forged a collaboration. Scindia emphasized that UPI, once a domestic service, has now extended beyond Indian borders, attributing this success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary drive.

Additionally, Scindia addressed the recent unrest in Nepal, expressing his condolences and hope for tranquility. He noted the deep-rooted connections between Nepal, India, and his own Scindia family, underlining the importance of peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)