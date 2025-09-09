Maharashtra Agriculture Employees to Receive Laptops: Minister's Decision Overrides Tablet Proposal

The Maharashtra government has decided to equip its agriculture department employees with laptops, discarding a previous suggestion to provide tablets. The initiative, spearheaded by Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne, was finalized after a meeting where union representatives highlighted the superior utility of laptops for official tasks.

Despite senior officials advocating for tablets due to their cost-effectiveness and practicality for fieldwork, the union stood firm, citing that various departmental applications and schemes require the capabilities of a laptop. These programs, they argued, cannot be efficiently managed on tablet devices.

Under this new directive, approximately 13,275 employees, including assistant, deputy, and block agriculture officers, will receive laptops at a projected cost of Rs 79.65 crore. Minister Bharne emphasized providing tools that best suit employees' work needs, asserting the decision aligns with improving departmental efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)