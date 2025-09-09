Left Menu

Maharashtra Agriculture Employees to Receive Laptops: Minister's Decision Overrides Tablet Proposal

Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister, Dattatray Bharne, decided to equip over 13,000 state agriculture department employees with laptops, rejecting a proposal for tablets. The decision came after employee unions argued laptops are more suitable for departmental tasks and official applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:41 IST
The Maharashtra government has decided to equip its agriculture department employees with laptops, discarding a previous suggestion to provide tablets. The initiative, spearheaded by Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne, was finalized after a meeting where union representatives highlighted the superior utility of laptops for official tasks.

Despite senior officials advocating for tablets due to their cost-effectiveness and practicality for fieldwork, the union stood firm, citing that various departmental applications and schemes require the capabilities of a laptop. These programs, they argued, cannot be efficiently managed on tablet devices.

Under this new directive, approximately 13,275 employees, including assistant, deputy, and block agriculture officers, will receive laptops at a projected cost of Rs 79.65 crore. Minister Bharne emphasized providing tools that best suit employees' work needs, asserting the decision aligns with improving departmental efficiency.

