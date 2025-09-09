Maharashtra Agriculture Employees to Receive Laptops: Minister's Decision Overrides Tablet Proposal
Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister, Dattatray Bharne, decided to equip over 13,000 state agriculture department employees with laptops, rejecting a proposal for tablets. The decision came after employee unions argued laptops are more suitable for departmental tasks and official applications.
The Maharashtra government has decided to equip its agriculture department employees with laptops, discarding a previous suggestion to provide tablets. The initiative, spearheaded by Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne, was finalized after a meeting where union representatives highlighted the superior utility of laptops for official tasks.
Despite senior officials advocating for tablets due to their cost-effectiveness and practicality for fieldwork, the union stood firm, citing that various departmental applications and schemes require the capabilities of a laptop. These programs, they argued, cannot be efficiently managed on tablet devices.
Under this new directive, approximately 13,275 employees, including assistant, deputy, and block agriculture officers, will receive laptops at a projected cost of Rs 79.65 crore. Minister Bharne emphasized providing tools that best suit employees' work needs, asserting the decision aligns with improving departmental efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
