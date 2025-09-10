Airline Safety Alert: Lithium Battery Risks Aboard

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a safety alert to airlines, highlighting the danger posed by lithium batteries in aircraft passenger compartments.

Citing numerous serious incidents, the FAA advises airlines to implement risk mitigation strategies, including clear communication to passengers and crews about the fire risks associated with these batteries. Airlines are also urged to review and update firefighting procedures and training.

This year alone, the FAA has received reports of 50 incidents involving lithium-ion battery smoke, fire, or extreme heat within the United States.