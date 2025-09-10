Left Menu

Airline Safety Alert: Lithium Battery Risks Aboard

The FAA has alerted airlines to the risk of lithium battery fires in aircraft passenger compartments, urging them to adopt safety measures and review firefighting protocols after a surge in related incidents.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a safety alert to airlines, highlighting the danger posed by lithium batteries in aircraft passenger compartments.

Citing numerous serious incidents, the FAA advises airlines to implement risk mitigation strategies, including clear communication to passengers and crews about the fire risks associated with these batteries. Airlines are also urged to review and update firefighting procedures and training.

This year alone, the FAA has received reports of 50 incidents involving lithium-ion battery smoke, fire, or extreme heat within the United States.

