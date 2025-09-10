Fed Policy Shifts: Global Markets Brace for Impact

Rising equities and decreasing bond prices suggest that the market is optimistic about monetary policy, anticipating a substantial rate cut at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

Wall Street hit new record highs, with Taiwan's benchmark and Japan's Nikkei also reaching promising levels. However, labor market weakness supports the likelihood of policy easing, but sticky inflation could complicate the Fed's rate-cut trajectory.

Globally, the focus remains on the Fed, while geopolitical tensions simmer in Europe as Poland responds to rogue drones. Economies are watching key data releases, including the US PPI and Eurozone updates, to gauge the ongoing economic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)