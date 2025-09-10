Left Menu

US-India Trade Tensions: A Brewing Storm

The US-India trade relationship faces strain as White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro criticizes India's economic policies. With an emphasis on India's ties with Russia and high tariffs, tensions escalate. President Trump aims to negotiate resolutions with India to address trade barriers and improve market access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 10:34 IST
White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has intensified criticism of India's trade practices, highlighting the nation's need for American market access amid alleged unfair trade policies.

Navarro, known for his sharp rhetoric, accuses India of fueling Russia's war efforts by purchasing crude oil, alongside maintaining prohibitive tariffs that burden U.S. jobs.

Despite these tensions, President Trump plans talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve trade barriers and potentially ease bilateral economic relations, even as disagreements over tariffs continue to loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

