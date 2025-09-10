US-India Trade Tensions: A Brewing Storm

White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has intensified criticism of India's trade practices, highlighting the nation's need for American market access amid alleged unfair trade policies.

Navarro, known for his sharp rhetoric, accuses India of fueling Russia's war efforts by purchasing crude oil, alongside maintaining prohibitive tariffs that burden U.S. jobs.

Despite these tensions, President Trump plans talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve trade barriers and potentially ease bilateral economic relations, even as disagreements over tariffs continue to loom large.

