NATO's Tactical Response to Unmanned Aerial Intrusion
NATO does not view the recent drone incursion into Polish territory as an attack, despite initial indications of intentional entry by six to ten Russian drones. This incident marked the first engagement of potential threats by NATO aircraft in allied airspace, involving Polish, Dutch, and Italian forces.
NATO is currently assessing the recent drone incursion into Polish territory, stating that it does not classify the event as an attack. A NATO source, speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, indicated that initial findings suggest the intentional entry of six to ten Russian drones into Polish airspace.
This incident is significant as it marks the first occasion that NATO aircraft have responded to potential threats within allied airspace. According to the source, although NATO's Patriot air defense systems detected the drones via radar, no engagement occurred.
The overnight operation saw a coordinated response involving Polish F-16 fighter jets, Dutch F-35 aircraft, Italian AWACS surveillance planes, and NATO-operated mid-air refueling craft as part of the tactical operations in the region.
Polish PM Tusk says Polish airspace was violated by 'huge number of Russian drones' and some posed a 'direct threat', reports AP.