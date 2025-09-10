NATO's Tactical Response to Unmanned Aerial Intrusion

NATO is currently assessing the recent drone incursion into Polish territory, stating that it does not classify the event as an attack. A NATO source, speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, indicated that initial findings suggest the intentional entry of six to ten Russian drones into Polish airspace.

This incident is significant as it marks the first occasion that NATO aircraft have responded to potential threats within allied airspace. According to the source, although NATO's Patriot air defense systems detected the drones via radar, no engagement occurred.

The overnight operation saw a coordinated response involving Polish F-16 fighter jets, Dutch F-35 aircraft, Italian AWACS surveillance planes, and NATO-operated mid-air refueling craft as part of the tactical operations in the region.