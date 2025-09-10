Vedanta's Bold Expansion: New Aluminium Smelter to Double Capacity
Vedanta plans to double its aluminium production capacity by setting up a 3 million tonnes per annum smelter in Dhenkanal, Odisha. The project, part of a broader expansion strategy, is expected to create over 200,000 jobs. Additionally, an aluminium park in Jharsuguda is also in the works.
Vedanta is taking significant strides to ramp up its aluminium production with the acquisition of land for a new smelter in Dhenkanal, Odisha. The 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) facility aims to double the company's current production capacity.
Rajiv Kumar, CEO of Vedanta's Aluminium business, conveyed optimism about the project's progress. "We are moving towards setting up a new mega aluminium plant at Dhenkanal with a capacity of three million tonnes," Kumar stated during an interaction at the ALUMEX India 2025 event.
The green aluminium smelter project, expected to create over two lakh jobs, underscores Vedanta's commitment to expanding its footprint in the aluminium sector. Furthermore, plans are underway to develop an aluminium park in Jharsuguda, inviting downstream players to establish units, thus boosting local manufacturing capabilities.
