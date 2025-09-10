Vedanta's Bold Expansion: New Aluminium Smelter to Double Capacity

Vedanta is taking significant strides to ramp up its aluminium production with the acquisition of land for a new smelter in Dhenkanal, Odisha. The 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) facility aims to double the company's current production capacity.

Rajiv Kumar, CEO of Vedanta's Aluminium business, conveyed optimism about the project's progress. "We are moving towards setting up a new mega aluminium plant at Dhenkanal with a capacity of three million tonnes," Kumar stated during an interaction at the ALUMEX India 2025 event.

The green aluminium smelter project, expected to create over two lakh jobs, underscores Vedanta's commitment to expanding its footprint in the aluminium sector. Furthermore, plans are underway to develop an aluminium park in Jharsuguda, inviting downstream players to establish units, thus boosting local manufacturing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)