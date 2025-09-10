Transforming Tracks: India's Railway Expansion for Connectivity and Sustainability

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit a significant railway expansion project involving the doubling of the 177-km Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat line in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The approval sees a budget of Rs 3,169 crore allocated to this infrastructural advancement.

This strategic development aims to bolster the mobility and service reliability of Indian Railways by increasing line capacity. With a focus on easing congested routes, the project embodies a push towards self-reliance and marks a critical step in the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan's objectives to enhance multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency.

The upgraded line will serve over 28 lakh people across three states, connecting prominent tourist destinations and 441 villages. Additionally, it promises to facilitate 15 million tonnes per annum of additional freight traffic while significantly reducing oil imports and CO2 emissions, contributing to environmental sustainability.

