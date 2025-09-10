Left Menu

Transforming Tracks: India's Railway Expansion for Connectivity and Sustainability

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the doubling of the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line at a cost of Rs 3,169 crore. The project, part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, aims to enhance connectivity, reduce congestion, boost freight traffic, and improve India’s logistical efficiency and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:25 IST
Transforming Tracks: India's Railway Expansion for Connectivity and Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit a significant railway expansion project involving the doubling of the 177-km Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat line in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The approval sees a budget of Rs 3,169 crore allocated to this infrastructural advancement.

This strategic development aims to bolster the mobility and service reliability of Indian Railways by increasing line capacity. With a focus on easing congested routes, the project embodies a push towards self-reliance and marks a critical step in the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan's objectives to enhance multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency.

The upgraded line will serve over 28 lakh people across three states, connecting prominent tourist destinations and 441 villages. Additionally, it promises to facilitate 15 million tonnes per annum of additional freight traffic while significantly reducing oil imports and CO2 emissions, contributing to environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
C P Radhakrishnan Ascends to Vice Presidency

C P Radhakrishnan Ascends to Vice Presidency

 India
2
India Drives Toward Top Spot in Global Automobile Market

India Drives Toward Top Spot in Global Automobile Market

 India
3
Legal Showdown: Trump's Attempt to Oust Fed Governor Stall

Legal Showdown: Trump's Attempt to Oust Fed Governor Stall

 Global
4
Thrills and Spills at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships

Thrills and Spills at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025