India Engages in Global FTA Talks

India is ramping up its free trade agreement (FTA) efforts, with active negotiations underway with major global partners. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed talks with the United States and New Zealand, aiming to strengthen India's global trade ties.

Discussions are also taking place with the European Union in New Delhi, as India seeks to conclude a significant trade agreement that could boost bilateral trade relations. Goyal spoke optimistically about the progress at a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) event.

In addition to these efforts, India has successfully finalized FTAs with Mauritius, the UAE, and Australia. Goyal hinted at a forthcoming second tranche of agreements with Australia, which he believes will further enhance the trading partnership and economic cooperation between the two nations.