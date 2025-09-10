India Engages in Global FTA Talks
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced India's active negotiations for free trade agreements with the United States and New Zealand. He also mentioned ongoing discussions with the European Union and highlighted completed pacts with Mauritius, the UAE, and Australia. Further agreements with Australia are anticipated.
India is ramping up its free trade agreement (FTA) efforts, with active negotiations underway with major global partners. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed talks with the United States and New Zealand, aiming to strengthen India's global trade ties.
Discussions are also taking place with the European Union in New Delhi, as India seeks to conclude a significant trade agreement that could boost bilateral trade relations. Goyal spoke optimistically about the progress at a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) event.
In addition to these efforts, India has successfully finalized FTAs with Mauritius, the UAE, and Australia. Goyal hinted at a forthcoming second tranche of agreements with Australia, which he believes will further enhance the trading partnership and economic cooperation between the two nations.
