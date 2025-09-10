Left Menu

India Engages in Global FTA Talks

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced India's active negotiations for free trade agreements with the United States and New Zealand. He also mentioned ongoing discussions with the European Union and highlighted completed pacts with Mauritius, the UAE, and Australia. Further agreements with Australia are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:11 IST
India Engages in Global FTA Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is ramping up its free trade agreement (FTA) efforts, with active negotiations underway with major global partners. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed talks with the United States and New Zealand, aiming to strengthen India's global trade ties.

Discussions are also taking place with the European Union in New Delhi, as India seeks to conclude a significant trade agreement that could boost bilateral trade relations. Goyal spoke optimistically about the progress at a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) event.

In addition to these efforts, India has successfully finalized FTAs with Mauritius, the UAE, and Australia. Goyal hinted at a forthcoming second tranche of agreements with Australia, which he believes will further enhance the trading partnership and economic cooperation between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
Russian Drone Incursion Sparks NATO Tension

Russian Drone Incursion Sparks NATO Tension

 Germany
2
Kharge Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Gujarat: Congress Strengthens for 2027

Kharge Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Gujarat: Congress Strengthens for 2027

 India
3
UCO Bank Adjusts Lending Rates Amid Economic Shifts

UCO Bank Adjusts Lending Rates Amid Economic Shifts

 India
4
Ropeway Networks: Reimagining Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh

Ropeway Networks: Reimagining Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025