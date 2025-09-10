India-US Trade Relations: A Path to Unlocking Limitless Potential

India and the United States are intensifying efforts to finalize a bilateral trade agreement amid recent tensions characterized by increased tariffs and diplomatic disagreements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump engaged in an optimistic exchange on social media, expressing confidence in overcoming the trade barriers currently hindering the partnership.

The relationship between New Delhi and Washington has been strained due to the US imposing elevated tariffs on Indian products, particularly influenced by India's procurement of Russian oil amidst global sanctions. Trump's administration has been vocally critical, with officials like Peter Navarro accusing India of economic opportunism and being a protectionist state.

Despite these challenges, both nations appear committed to resetting their ties through diplomatic engagements, including upcoming visits by US delegations to India. The ultimate goal remains an amicable trade deal that would bolster both economies and secure future prospects for the longstanding allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)