Left Menu

Karnataka Eyes Major Investment Deals in Japan: Reviving Industrial Growth

Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil visited Japan to discuss investment opportunities with JFE Shoji and other firms, focusing on reviving the New Government Electrical Factory in Hubballi. Talks centered on plans for electric vehicle components, a steel unit in Koppal, and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:11 IST
Karnataka Eyes Major Investment Deals in Japan: Reviving Industrial Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil spearheaded a high-level delegation to Japan to attract major investments for the state, officials revealed on Wednesday. Discussions were held with Japan's JFE Shoji Company to revive the New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF) in Hubballi under a state partnership agreement.

During the talks, Patil highlighted JFE's leadership in manufacturing power converters, inviting company executives to India for further discussions. The Japanese firm committed to a Rs 400-crore project to produce motor cores for electric vehicles, officials confirmed.

The Karnataka delegation also secured significant investment commitments from Sumitomo and Yaskawa, including a Rs 2,345 crore steel manufacturing unit in Koppal and a motion control and drives unit in Bengaluru, reinforcing Karnataka's status as a major investment hub in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark's Resilient Economy Amid Novo Nordisk Job Cuts

Denmark's Resilient Economy Amid Novo Nordisk Job Cuts

 Global
2
Nepal in Crisis: Will the Federal Republic Survive the Turmoil?

Nepal in Crisis: Will the Federal Republic Survive the Turmoil?

 India
3
New Trade and Defense Talks Between U.S. and South Korea

New Trade and Defense Talks Between U.S. and South Korea

 United States
4
India Rebukes Pakistan as 'Terror Sponsor' at UN

India Rebukes Pakistan as 'Terror Sponsor' at UN

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025