Left Menu

Crisis in Georgia: South Korea's Bid to Repatriate Detained Workers

South Korea is negotiating with U.S. authorities to repatriate Korean workers detained during an immigration raid in Georgia. The raid impacted a project by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy. Korean officials seek swift resolution and clear visa guidelines to prevent future issues. A special flight's departure has been delayed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:25 IST
Crisis in Georgia: South Korea's Bid to Repatriate Detained Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea is actively working with U.S. authorities to secure the return of Korean workers detained in a major immigration raid in Georgia. This unprecedented operation involved arrests at a $4.3 billion Hyundai Motor and LG Energy project, shaking South Korea, a key U.S. ally pursuing a bilateral trade deal.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun emphasized his commitment to repatriating the workers swiftly, despite delays in a scheduled charter flight due to unforeseen U.S. circumstances. Discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio focused on resolving the matter, as well as reinforcing trade and defense partnerships.

Visa issues posed a significant challenge for Korean companies operating in the U.S., prompting calls for revised visa guidelines. The U.S. government, led by President Trump, indicates potential adjustments to immigration policies, highlighting a collaborative effort with Korea to address company needs and ensure legal staff transfers.

TRENDING

1
BJP's Delhi Triumph: Modi's Vision and Workers' Dedication Fuel Victory

BJP's Delhi Triumph: Modi's Vision and Workers' Dedication Fuel Victory

 India
2
India-UAE Education Bridge: Unveiling the Atal Incubation Centre

India-UAE Education Bridge: Unveiling the Atal Incubation Centre

 United Arab Emirates
3
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns TDP's Medical College Privatization Amidst 'Super Flop' Celebrations

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns TDP's Medical College Privatization Amidst 'Su...

 India
4
India Cruises to Victory: A Swift 4.3 Overs Chase

India Cruises to Victory: A Swift 4.3 Overs Chase

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025