Crisis in Georgia: South Korea's Bid to Repatriate Detained Workers

South Korea is actively working with U.S. authorities to secure the return of Korean workers detained in a major immigration raid in Georgia. This unprecedented operation involved arrests at a $4.3 billion Hyundai Motor and LG Energy project, shaking South Korea, a key U.S. ally pursuing a bilateral trade deal.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun emphasized his commitment to repatriating the workers swiftly, despite delays in a scheduled charter flight due to unforeseen U.S. circumstances. Discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio focused on resolving the matter, as well as reinforcing trade and defense partnerships.

Visa issues posed a significant challenge for Korean companies operating in the U.S., prompting calls for revised visa guidelines. The U.S. government, led by President Trump, indicates potential adjustments to immigration policies, highlighting a collaborative effort with Korea to address company needs and ensure legal staff transfers.