Rescue Operations: Air India and IndiGo to the Rescue of Stranded Passengers in Kathmandu
In response to the closure of Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu amid unrest in Nepal, Air India and IndiGo, under the guidance of the Indian Civil Aviation Minister, are operating additional flights to bring back stranded passengers. Airlines have been urged to maintain reasonable fare levels.
Updated: 10-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:28 IST
Amid the airport closure due to unrest in Nepal, Air India and IndiGo have announced additional flights to Kathmandu. The move aims to help stranded passengers return home.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed the initiative and emphasized keeping fares within reasonable bounds for the affected travelers.
Following coordination with Indian authorities and the reopening of Tribhuvan International Airport, both airlines are resuming regular and special flight operations.
