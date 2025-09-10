Rescue Operations: Air India and IndiGo to the Rescue of Stranded Passengers in Kathmandu

Amid the airport closure due to unrest in Nepal, Air India and IndiGo have announced additional flights to Kathmandu. The move aims to help stranded passengers return home.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed the initiative and emphasized keeping fares within reasonable bounds for the affected travelers.

Following coordination with Indian authorities and the reopening of Tribhuvan International Airport, both airlines are resuming regular and special flight operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)