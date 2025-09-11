Kerala's Road Accident Crisis: Unutilized 'Rah-Veer' Scheme and Urgent Need for Preventive Measures

Despite recording over 40,000 road accidents annually, Kerala has yet to effectively implement the central government's Rah-Veer scheme, designed to incentivize citizens who aid accident victims. Official sources revealed that although launched in 2020, no rewards have been distributed due to non-functional state and district-level committees.

The scheme promises cash awards and national recognition to Good Samaritans who aid victims during the critical 'golden hour' post-accident. However, poor awareness and administrative inaction have stalled it. According to Kerala Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chilakam, lack of proposals from district committees remains a key obstacle to its success.

In highlighting systemic gaps, road safety expert Upendra Narayan stressed the importance of prevention, arguing for road design improvements and educational initiatives on traffic safety. As accidents continue to rise, a multifaceted strategy that combines immediate response and long-term prevention is crucial for reducing fatalities.

