Trump's Bold Offer: The Twist in U.S.-Korea Business Dynamics

President Donald Trump proposed allowing arrested South Korean workers to remain in the U.S. to train American workers. Despite his overture, only one opted to stay, leading to a temporary hold on their departure. This incident has caused concerns among Korean businesses about the practicality of U.S. operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:21 IST
In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump extended an offer to hundreds of South Korean workers, detained during an immigration raid, to remain in the United States and train American workers. Yet, as South Korean officials reported, only one worker chose to take up Trump's proposal.

This diplomatic gesture managed to postpone the departure of a chartered flight, initially set to return the workers home. The flight has now been rescheduled for Thursday. The arrests occurred last week at a $4.3 billion project in Georgia involving Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution, aiming to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung acknowledged the incident's impact on Korean businesses, expressing concerns about strict U.S. visa requirements for skilled professionals. The issue has prompted significant apprehension among South Korean companies regarding the challenges of conducting business in the U.S.

