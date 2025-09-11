Tragedy on Tracks: Mumbai Rail Mishaps Highlight Dangerous Shortcuts
In Mumbai, five fatalities occurred on the suburban railway network within two days. Most victims were hit by trains while walking on tracks in Thane and Raigad districts. The incidents underscore commuter safety issues, as many ignore warnings and use tracks as shortcuts.
Tragedy struck Mumbai's suburban railway network as five people lost their lives in just two days. Officials reported that the fatalities were largely due to individuals walking on railway tracks, a dangerous shortcut that ended in disaster.
The incidents, occurring mainly in Thane and Raigad districts, revealed lapses in commuter safety. In one tragic case near Bhivpuri and Karjat, 28-year-old Tushar Govind Kurle was hit by a train, prompting an investigation by the Government Railway Police.
These incidents highlight a growing concern as commuters continue to ignore safety warnings, risking their lives on the tracks. Railway authorities stress the need for heightened awareness to prevent such tragic losses.
