Left Menu

Tragedy on Tracks: Mumbai Rail Mishaps Highlight Dangerous Shortcuts

In Mumbai, five fatalities occurred on the suburban railway network within two days. Most victims were hit by trains while walking on tracks in Thane and Raigad districts. The incidents underscore commuter safety issues, as many ignore warnings and use tracks as shortcuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:21 IST
Tragedy on Tracks: Mumbai Rail Mishaps Highlight Dangerous Shortcuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Mumbai's suburban railway network as five people lost their lives in just two days. Officials reported that the fatalities were largely due to individuals walking on railway tracks, a dangerous shortcut that ended in disaster.

The incidents, occurring mainly in Thane and Raigad districts, revealed lapses in commuter safety. In one tragic case near Bhivpuri and Karjat, 28-year-old Tushar Govind Kurle was hit by a train, prompting an investigation by the Government Railway Police.

These incidents highlight a growing concern as commuters continue to ignore safety warnings, risking their lives on the tracks. Railway authorities stress the need for heightened awareness to prevent such tragic losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama at Circuit House: Political Standoff in Jammu & Kashmir

Drama at Circuit House: Political Standoff in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Rescue Mission Intensifies Amidst Turmoil in Nepal

Rescue Mission Intensifies Amidst Turmoil in Nepal

 India
3
Stock Futures Brace for Inflation Impact as Markets Rally Amid AI and Crypto Gains

Stock Futures Brace for Inflation Impact as Markets Rally Amid AI and Crypto...

 Global
4
Cybercrime Surge in Southwest Delhi: Uncovering the Scams

Cybercrime Surge in Southwest Delhi: Uncovering the Scams

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025