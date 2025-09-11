ISMA Maintains 349 Lakh Tons Sugar Projection for 2025-26 Amidst Mixed Regional Crop Outcomes

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has maintained its projection of 349 lakh tons of sugar production for the 2025-26 season. This confirmation comes after a thorough crop review utilizing updated satellite imagery and ground reports, initially estimated in July 2025 using data from across India.

Favorable monsoon conditions in key states like Maharashtra and Karnataka have bolstered crop growth, supported by abundant August rainfall. With higher reservoir levels compared to last year and anticipated rainfall from the southwest and northeast monsoons, these states' outlook remains robust. Uttar Pradesh also reports improved crop conditions, aided by industry initiatives and better cane varieties.

Tamil Nadu shows promising yields, while flood impacts in northern states like Punjab and Haryana slightly reduce output. Despite these challenges, overall quality in major producing areas compensates, maintaining the national sugar output estimate at 349 lakh tons. ISMA plans further assessments in October 2025, considering rainfall and harvest trends for updated forecasts.