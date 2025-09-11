Left Menu

Tragedy on NH-66: Workers Perish in Boom Lift Accident

Two workers died after falling from a boom lift crane while changing lights on NH-66 in Kerala. The basket collapsed, leading to fatal injuries. The deceased, Akshay and Ashwin from Vadakara, were employed by a highway works contractor. A police investigation is underway.

Kasaragod | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:58 IST
Tragedy struck on the NH-66 stretch in Mogralputhur, Kerala, when two workers fell from a boom lift crane on Thursday afternoon. The collapse of the lift, while the workers were changing defunct streetlamp lights, led to their untimely deaths, police reported.

The victims, identified as Akshay, 30, and Ashwin, 26, hailed from Vadakara in Kozhikode district and were employed by a local contract company engaged in highway projects. The lift's basket collapse resulted in the workers sustaining severe injuries from the fall.

Akshay was declared dead at a nearby hospital, while Ashwin succumbed to injuries en route to a Mangaluru hospital. Officials have launched an investigation into the incident, and the bodies will be returned to their families post-mortem.

