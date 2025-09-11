Strengthening Ties: Mauritius and UP Explore New Avenues for Investment

A Mauritian delegation engaged with Indian business associations in Lucknow to explore collaborative opportunities across various sectors, including renewables, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure. Hosted by Invest UP, the meetings aimed to deepen the economic ties between Uttar Pradesh and Mauritius by fostering meaningful investment partnerships.

Additional CEO of Invest UP, Shashank Chaudhary, presented the state's investment potential, highlighting its demographic advantages and impressive infrastructure, such as expressways and airports. He urged the Mauritian delegation to leverage key policies designed to attract global investors and emphasized the state's investor-friendly services.

Led by Sanjay Bhunjun, the Mauritian delegation accentuated the cultural connections with India and projected Mauritius as a strategic base for Indian businesses in Africa. Both parties committed to capitalizing on these synergies for mutual economic growth and cultural exchange.

