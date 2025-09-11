Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Mauritius and UP Explore New Avenues for Investment

A Mauritian delegation met Indian business associations in Lucknow to explore collaborations in sectors like renewables, AI, and infrastructure. The meeting, organized by Invest UP, aimed at fostering long-term partnerships, highlighting UP's investment incentives and Mauritius' role as a gateway to Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:35 IST
Strengthening Ties: Mauritius and UP Explore New Avenues for Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Mauritian delegation engaged with Indian business associations in Lucknow to explore collaborative opportunities across various sectors, including renewables, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure. Hosted by Invest UP, the meetings aimed to deepen the economic ties between Uttar Pradesh and Mauritius by fostering meaningful investment partnerships.

Additional CEO of Invest UP, Shashank Chaudhary, presented the state's investment potential, highlighting its demographic advantages and impressive infrastructure, such as expressways and airports. He urged the Mauritian delegation to leverage key policies designed to attract global investors and emphasized the state's investor-friendly services.

Led by Sanjay Bhunjun, the Mauritian delegation accentuated the cultural connections with India and projected Mauritius as a strategic base for Indian businesses in Africa. Both parties committed to capitalizing on these synergies for mutual economic growth and cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur on September 13: Officials.

PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in...

 India
2
GST Cut Fuels Growth in Commercial Vehicle Sector: Ashok Leyland's Strategic Advantage

GST Cut Fuels Growth in Commercial Vehicle Sector: Ashok Leyland's Strategic...

 India
3
High Stakes Drama at IGPL Invitational as Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shaurya Binu Share Lead

High Stakes Drama at IGPL Invitational as Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shaurya Binu...

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Rallies Gujarat Congress in Junagadh

Rahul Gandhi Rallies Gujarat Congress in Junagadh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025