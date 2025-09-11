Ryanair CEO Foresees Extended Airline Disruptions Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair, has warned of long-term travel disruptions for European airlines due to geopolitical tensions from the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Amid safety concerns, O'Leary also indicated Ryanair might cease operations in Israel due to disputes over airport fees.
Ryanair's CEO, Michael O'Leary, sounded a warning on Thursday about prolonged travel disruptions for European airlines stemming from the Russian-Ukraine war. This statement followed Poland's decisive action in shooting down suspected Russian drones breaching its airspace. During Ryanair's annual general meeting, O'Leary outlined the potential impacts on airline operations across Europe, highlighting prolonged airspace issues and flight delays.
O'Leary emphasized that while safety remains the top priority, Ryanair and other airlines face challenges as closures and delays become the norm. The increase in NATO air activity over key areas in Eastern Europe further constrains commercial flight routes. These developments suggest a period of sustained disruption in air travel across the continent.
Additionally, O'Leary indicated potential strategic changes for Ryanair, particularly concerning operations in Israel. Citing unresolved disputes over airport fees, he hinted at possibly exiting the Israeli market entirely. Ryanair seeks to refocus its growth on more stable opportunities in Europe, while resuming flights to Jordan as early as next month.
