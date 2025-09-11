Global Stock Markets Hover as ECB and Fed Decisions Loom

World stock markets remained close to record levels on Thursday, as currencies like the euro and the dollar showed little reaction following key announcements from major financial institutions.

The European Central Bank's decision to keep its rates steady at 2% was expected, although traders await signals for future rate cuts from ECB President Christine Lagarde. Meanwhile, U.S. consumer price inflation reported a subtle rise, keeping stock markets stable.

Oracle's significant share leap influenced positive momentums, as Wall Street projected further highs. Investor focus remains on forthcoming U.S. Federal Reserve decisions amid geopolitical issues and market fluctuations. Other economic developments include Turkey's substantial rate cut and Treasury yield movements in reaction to auction patterns.