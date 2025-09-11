Left Menu

Gadkari Defends Ethanol Programme Amid Criticism, Promotes Clean Energy Vision

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari dismisses criticism of the ethanol blending program as unfounded, stating it's a 'paid campaign' against him. He emphasizes the need for cleaner fuels and economic benefits. Gadkari also discusses vehicle scrapping, road safety, and logistics improvements as part of the government's sustainable development plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:58 IST
Gadkari Defends Ethanol Programme Amid Criticism, Promotes Clean Energy Vision
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (Photo/@nitin_gadkari on X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, dismissed recent social media criticism of the government's ethanol blending programme as a 'paid campaign' against him, lacking factual basis. He noted that the Supreme Court rejected petitions challenging this initiative. Gadkari made these remarks at the 65th SIAM Annual Convention.

The Minister addressed growing concerns from vehicle owners and service centres who argued higher ethanol blends might harm older engines and reduce mileage. Gadkari refuted these claims, stating technical evaluations had confirmed no issues with the implementation. He cited the Automotive Research Association of India's endorsement of E20 fuel usage.

Gadkari reaffirmed the government's commitment to cleaner fuels through the E20 programme and flex-fuel vehicles, pointing out the economic and environmental necessity of reducing India's Rs 22 lakh crore fossil fuel import bill. He highlighted increased maize cultivation for ethanol production as beneficial for farmers.

On vehicle scrapping, Gadkari revealed nearly three lakh vehicles were scrapped by August 2025, with talks ongoing for GST rebates on purchasing new cars. He argued this policy could generate 70,000 jobs, reduce pollution, and boost state and central revenues by Rs 40,000 crore.

Addressing road safety, Gadkari highlighted India's grim accident statistics, declaring it a priority to improve emergency response and announced cash incentives for those aiding accident victims. He also projected a reduction in logistics costs, emphasizing safety and sustainability remain key policy priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fed's Rate Moves: An Uncommon Path Amid Global Changes

Fed's Rate Moves: An Uncommon Path Amid Global Changes

 Global
2
Tragic Electrocution of Teen Raises Safety Concerns in Haldi

Tragic Electrocution of Teen Raises Safety Concerns in Haldi

 India
3
Manhunt for Assassin: The Charlie Kirk Shooting Case

Manhunt for Assassin: The Charlie Kirk Shooting Case

 United States
4
Belarus Releases Prisoners in Diplomatic Gesture to U.S.

Belarus Releases Prisoners in Diplomatic Gesture to U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025