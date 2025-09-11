Gadkari Defends Ethanol Programme Amid Criticism, Promotes Clean Energy Vision

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, dismissed recent social media criticism of the government's ethanol blending programme as a 'paid campaign' against him, lacking factual basis. He noted that the Supreme Court rejected petitions challenging this initiative. Gadkari made these remarks at the 65th SIAM Annual Convention.

The Minister addressed growing concerns from vehicle owners and service centres who argued higher ethanol blends might harm older engines and reduce mileage. Gadkari refuted these claims, stating technical evaluations had confirmed no issues with the implementation. He cited the Automotive Research Association of India's endorsement of E20 fuel usage.

Gadkari reaffirmed the government's commitment to cleaner fuels through the E20 programme and flex-fuel vehicles, pointing out the economic and environmental necessity of reducing India's Rs 22 lakh crore fossil fuel import bill. He highlighted increased maize cultivation for ethanol production as beneficial for farmers.

On vehicle scrapping, Gadkari revealed nearly three lakh vehicles were scrapped by August 2025, with talks ongoing for GST rebates on purchasing new cars. He argued this policy could generate 70,000 jobs, reduce pollution, and boost state and central revenues by Rs 40,000 crore.

Addressing road safety, Gadkari highlighted India's grim accident statistics, declaring it a priority to improve emergency response and announced cash incentives for those aiding accident victims. He also projected a reduction in logistics costs, emphasizing safety and sustainability remain key policy priorities.

