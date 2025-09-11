Left Menu

Allcargo Unveils State-of-the-Art Warehouse in Panapakkam

Allcargo Supply Chain has launched a new tech-enabled Grade A warehousing facility in Panapakkam, near Chennai, to strengthen its presence in Southern India. The logistics park covers 2.75 lakh sq ft and supports the company's expansion in the region, focusing on the automobile, e-commerce, and consumer durables sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:22 IST
Allcargo Unveils State-of-the-Art Warehouse in Panapakkam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move bolstering its presence in Southern India, Allcargo Supply Chain unveiled a tech-enabled Grade A warehousing facility in Panapakkam, strategically located near Chennai. The company announced this development on Thursday, aiming to enhance its logistics capabilities.

Covering an extensive 2.75 lakh square feet, the new logistics park will serve as a pivotal addition to Allcargo's existing infrastructure, complementing facilities in Bengaluru and an upcoming one in Hyderabad. This expansion also supplements their network across key locations including Farukhnagar, Nagpur, Guwahati, Bhiwandi, Indore, and Vijayawada.

Ketan Kulkarni, Managing Director of Allcargo Supply Chain Private Limited, described this launch as a milestone in diversifying the company's southern operations. The plant is set to process significant cargo volumes efficiently, catering predominantly to the automobile sector, alongside e-commerce and consumer durables. The initiative is part of Allcargo's broader strategy to drive business value and contribute to India's burgeoning supply chain ecosystem.

TRENDING

1
Eswatini Denies Agreement to Accept U.S. Deportee Kilmar Abrego

Eswatini Denies Agreement to Accept U.S. Deportee Kilmar Abrego

 South Africa
2
Bharat Forge Partners with Windracers to Enhance UAV Capabilities in India

Bharat Forge Partners with Windracers to Enhance UAV Capabilities in India

 India
3
Krasnodar Airport Reopens: Enhancing Connection and Commerce

Krasnodar Airport Reopens: Enhancing Connection and Commerce

 Russia
4
India Leads in Gender Equality with Historic Initiatives

India Leads in Gender Equality with Historic Initiatives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025