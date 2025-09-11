Allcargo Unveils State-of-the-Art Warehouse in Panapakkam

In a strategic move bolstering its presence in Southern India, Allcargo Supply Chain unveiled a tech-enabled Grade A warehousing facility in Panapakkam, strategically located near Chennai. The company announced this development on Thursday, aiming to enhance its logistics capabilities.

Covering an extensive 2.75 lakh square feet, the new logistics park will serve as a pivotal addition to Allcargo's existing infrastructure, complementing facilities in Bengaluru and an upcoming one in Hyderabad. This expansion also supplements their network across key locations including Farukhnagar, Nagpur, Guwahati, Bhiwandi, Indore, and Vijayawada.

Ketan Kulkarni, Managing Director of Allcargo Supply Chain Private Limited, described this launch as a milestone in diversifying the company's southern operations. The plant is set to process significant cargo volumes efficiently, catering predominantly to the automobile sector, alongside e-commerce and consumer durables. The initiative is part of Allcargo's broader strategy to drive business value and contribute to India's burgeoning supply chain ecosystem.