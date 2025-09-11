Reliance Consumer Products to Transform India's FMCG Landscape
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) is set to invest over Rs 1,500 crore in an integrated facility for food products and beverages in Maharashtra. The project will create 500 jobs and begin operations in 2026 as part of RCPL's expansion in the FMCG sector.
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, has announced a significant investment of over Rs 1,500 crore to establish a state-of-the-art integrated facility in Maharashtra.
The facility, which will focus on food products and beverages, is poised to provide direct employment to over 500 individuals and is scheduled to commence manufacturing activities by 2026.
This development follows a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra government, underlining RCPL's ambitions to become India's largest FMCG company, with a projected revenue target of Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years.
