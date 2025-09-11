Left Menu

Lightning Strikes Raipur Airport, Disrupts Operations

Raipur airport witnessed a temporary halt in operations after a lightning strike damaged the DVOR system, leading to the diversion of five IndiGo flights. The navigational facility was restored after extensive efforts, allowing flight operations to resume the following day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:23 IST
Lightning Strikes Raipur Airport, Disrupts Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Raipur airport in Chhattisgarh resumed flight operations on Thursday following a lightning strike that caused significant disruptions, officials confirmed.

On Wednesday evening, a lightning strike rendered the DVOR system, a crucial navigational tool at Swami Vivekananda Airport, unserviceable. This incident forced the rerouting of five IndiGo flights to nearby airports.

A coordinated effort by the CNS and Airports Authority of India teams resolved the technical issues, restoring the DVOR facility by Thursday evening, thus allowing flights to resume from 2 pm onwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

