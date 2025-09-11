Lightning Strikes Raipur Airport, Disrupts Operations

Raipur airport in Chhattisgarh resumed flight operations on Thursday following a lightning strike that caused significant disruptions, officials confirmed.

On Wednesday evening, a lightning strike rendered the DVOR system, a crucial navigational tool at Swami Vivekananda Airport, unserviceable. This incident forced the rerouting of five IndiGo flights to nearby airports.

A coordinated effort by the CNS and Airports Authority of India teams resolved the technical issues, restoring the DVOR facility by Thursday evening, thus allowing flights to resume from 2 pm onwards.

