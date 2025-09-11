Oracle's Meteoric Rise Hits Nearly $1 Trillion With AI Surge

Shares of Oracle experienced a marked retreat on Thursday, following an unprecedented surge fueled by AI advancements that positioned the tech giant on the verge of a trillion-dollar valuation. Co-founder Larry Ellison also neared becoming the world's richest person amidst this financial leap.

Despite a 4% slip in share value subsequent to a massive 35.9% increase the day prior, Oracle's market cap reached a staggering record of $933 billion, though it risked dropping to $894 billion if losses persisted. Ellison's fortune, significantly anchored in his 41% Oracle stake, is estimated at $371.7 billion.

Oracle's strategic growth is underscored by a $300 billion deal with OpenAI for computing power, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Despite recent setbacks, stakeholder optimism remains high with the stock exhibiting top-tier performance in the S&P 500 this year.

