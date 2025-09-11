Left Menu

Oracle's Meteoric Rise Hits Nearly $1 Trillion With AI Surge

Oracle's shares surged with AI-driven demand, nearing a $1 trillion valuation and boosting co-founder Larry Ellison's wealth. Despite a slight drop, their incredible rise highlights the booming cloud computing sector. A significant deal with OpenAI exemplifies Oracle's strategic moves in the competitive AI landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:00 IST
Oracle's Meteoric Rise Hits Nearly $1 Trillion With AI Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares of Oracle experienced a marked retreat on Thursday, following an unprecedented surge fueled by AI advancements that positioned the tech giant on the verge of a trillion-dollar valuation. Co-founder Larry Ellison also neared becoming the world's richest person amidst this financial leap.

Despite a 4% slip in share value subsequent to a massive 35.9% increase the day prior, Oracle's market cap reached a staggering record of $933 billion, though it risked dropping to $894 billion if losses persisted. Ellison's fortune, significantly anchored in his 41% Oracle stake, is estimated at $371.7 billion.

Oracle's strategic growth is underscored by a $300 billion deal with OpenAI for computing power, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Despite recent setbacks, stakeholder optimism remains high with the stock exhibiting top-tier performance in the S&P 500 this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Plane carrying Korean workers detained in immigration raid at Georgia factory leaves Atlanta bound for South Korea, reports AP.

Plane carrying Korean workers detained in immigration raid at Georgia factor...

 Global
2
ECB Holds Steady: A Balanced Outlook Amid Global Shifts

ECB Holds Steady: A Balanced Outlook Amid Global Shifts

 Global
3
Haryana Launches New Scheme for Animal Bite Victims

Haryana Launches New Scheme for Animal Bite Victims

 India
4
Filippo Ganna Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Time Trial Showdown

Filippo Ganna Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Time Trial Showdown

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025