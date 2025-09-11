Rajasthan to Launch Platform for Entrepreneurs Inspired by Silicon Valley

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called for the establishment of a substantial entrepreneurial platform in Rajasthan, analogous to those found in Silicon Valley, USA. The initiative aims to provide local entrepreneurs with access to incubation, mentorship, and funding opportunities.

During the IDEOTHON-2025 award distribution at the Laghu Udyog Bharati skill development center in Jaipur, Vaishnaw suggested a joint effort between the state and central governments alongside Laghu Udyog Bharati, an MSME welfare organization, to create this ecosystem.

He announced that the central government will soon initiate a special training programme in electronics manufacturing at the center, aiming to skill 5,000 youth for better employment prospects. Additionally, he praised recent GST reforms and efforts to regulate online money gaming platforms.

