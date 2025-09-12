Left Menu

Diplomatic Drive: Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Caught in Cross-border Chaos

The Delhi Transport Corporation's bus service to Kathmandu has been halted in Nepal due to student-led protests over a government social media ban and allegations of corruption. The suspension highlights the close India-Nepal ties, with efforts underway to resolve the situation involving embassies of both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 09:54 IST
Diplomatic Drive: Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Caught in Cross-border Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi-Kathmandu bus service, operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), has found itself immobilized in Nepal amid ongoing unrest in the region, officials revealed.

Coordination efforts are underway involving the Nepalese and Indian embassies as the Delhi government addresses the issue. The disruption stems from Gen Z-led protests against a social media ban, which ballooned into public dissent against alleged governmental corruption under the K P Sharma Oli administration. This led to Prime Minister Oli's resignation despite the ban being lifted.

The Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa, once a testament to the strong bilateral relations, remains suspended - a reflection of the political climate. Known for its scenic route covering key stops such as Firozabad and Faizabad, the service caters to both Indian and Nepalese passport holders, except during unprecedented times like the current turmoil.

TRENDING

1
BJP Leader Rebukes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations

BJP Leader Rebukes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations

 India
2
Nepal's Turmoil: Unrest at India-Nepal Border Amidst Gen Z Protests

Nepal's Turmoil: Unrest at India-Nepal Border Amidst Gen Z Protests

 India
3
India-EU FTA Talks: A Path to New Opportunities

India-EU FTA Talks: A Path to New Opportunities

 India
4
CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025