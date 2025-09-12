Diplomatic Drive: Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Caught in Cross-border Chaos
The Delhi Transport Corporation's bus service to Kathmandu has been halted in Nepal due to student-led protests over a government social media ban and allegations of corruption. The suspension highlights the close India-Nepal ties, with efforts underway to resolve the situation involving embassies of both countries.
The Delhi-Kathmandu bus service, operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), has found itself immobilized in Nepal amid ongoing unrest in the region, officials revealed.
Coordination efforts are underway involving the Nepalese and Indian embassies as the Delhi government addresses the issue. The disruption stems from Gen Z-led protests against a social media ban, which ballooned into public dissent against alleged governmental corruption under the K P Sharma Oli administration. This led to Prime Minister Oli's resignation despite the ban being lifted.
The Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa, once a testament to the strong bilateral relations, remains suspended - a reflection of the political climate. Known for its scenic route covering key stops such as Firozabad and Faizabad, the service caters to both Indian and Nepalese passport holders, except during unprecedented times like the current turmoil.
