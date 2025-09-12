Left Menu

POSCO International Eyes Stake in U.S.-Led Alaska LNG Project

POSCO International is reviewing its involvement in the U.S.-backed Alaska LNG project, marking the first Korean company to consider such a move. The project aims to transport natural gas from Alaska through a pipeline for export, revitalized by geopolitical interests and recent U.S.-Korea agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:58 IST
POSCO International Eyes Stake in U.S.-Led Alaska LNG Project
KLNG. Glenfarne Alaska and POSCO agreed to a strategic partnership (Picture Courtesy/@GovDunleavy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a bold move, South Korea's POSCO International has commenced an evaluation of its participation in the Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, led by the United States. This positions them as the pioneering Korean company to officially explore involvement in the extensive energy venture.

This development coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's demonstrated enthusiasm for the project, according to a report by Pulse, the English-language service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea. Foreign media sources indicate that POSCO International signed a preliminary agreement last Wednesday at the Gastech exhibition in Milan with Glenfarne, the project's developer, to supply 1 million tons of LNG annually over 20 years. Furthermore, the contract outlines provisions for providing POSCO steel products for a massive 1,300-kilometre pipeline required for the project.

The LNG project represents a significant milestone in energy transportation, involving the movement of natural gas from Alaska's North Slope via a newly constructed pipeline to a liquefaction plant near Anchorage. The project, which was initially proposed over a decade ago, had stagnated due to high investment costs and associated risks, only to be revitalized in 2025 through Trump's executive order and strategic international investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Masai Russell Poised to Break 100m Hurdles World Record

Masai Russell Poised to Break 100m Hurdles World Record

 Global
2
Festive Cheer: GST Cuts to Boost Housing Market

Festive Cheer: GST Cuts to Boost Housing Market

 Singapore
3
Delhi HC receives bomb threat through e-mail, says sources; judges have risen for some time.

Delhi HC receives bomb threat through e-mail, says sources; judges have rise...

 India
4
Tensions Rise: France Responds to Russian Drone Incursion

Tensions Rise: France Responds to Russian Drone Incursion

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025