C Rangarajan Critiques Trump’s Economic Policies at Convocation

Former Reserve Bank Governor C Rangarajan critiqued former US President Donald Trump's economic policies at a convocation, terming them 'self-destructive.' He emphasized the necessity of freer trade globally and urged for collective efforts towards India's transformative vision of Viksit Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:28 IST
C Rangarajan Critiques Trump’s Economic Policies at Convocation
In a pointed critique of former US President Donald Trump's economic strategies, C Rangarajan, the former Reserve Bank Governor of India, described them as 'self-destructive' during his address at the 15th Convocation of Icfai Foundation for Higher Education.

Rangarajan highlighted the global economic stagnation resulting from these policies, cautioning that they have effectively halted world trade and adversely impacted countries like India. He called for a return to rational policy-making to avoid further damage.

Additionally, Rangarajan underscored the importance of advancing India's vision of Viksit Bharat, a transformative goal that demands both governmental and societal collaboration on a large scale.

