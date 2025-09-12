Left Menu

Urban Company's IPO Soars with Record-breaking Subscriptions

Urban Company's initial public offering achieved significant success with subscriptions 58.26 times the available shares. The IPO aims to raise Rs 1,900 crore, supported by investors such as Accel India and Elevation Capital. Proceeds will fund technology development, marketing, and expansion initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:01 IST
Urban Company's IPO Soars with Record-breaking Subscriptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the final day of Urban Company's IPO bidding, investor interest reached an unprecedented level, with the offering getting subscribed 58.26 times. The Rs 1,900-crore inaugural public offer indicated strong market confidence in the app-based beauty and home services platform.

According to National Stock Exchange data, the company witnessed massive demand, with 6,22,05,66,990 shares bid against the 10,67,73,244 shares available. Categories for non-institutional and qualified institutional buyers recorded subscriptions of 65.43 and 62.99 times, respectively.

Raised funds will support Urban Company's expansion in technological capabilities and marketing strategies. The company targets enhanced market presence through diversified services, reaching regions including India, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia.

TRENDING

1
Political Firestorm: AI Video Sparks Outrage with Modi's Mother's Image

Political Firestorm: AI Video Sparks Outrage with Modi's Mother's Image

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Boats Capsize in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Tragedy Strikes as Boats Capsize in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 Pakistan
3
South Korean Workers Reunite After U.S. Immigration Raid Ordeal

South Korean Workers Reunite After U.S. Immigration Raid Ordeal

 Global
4
India Expands Opium Crop Licensing to Boost Pharmaceutical Alkaloid Production

India Expands Opium Crop Licensing to Boost Pharmaceutical Alkaloid Producti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025