Left Menu

Retail Inflation Rises Amidst Soaring Food Prices

Retail inflation saw a slight increase in August, reported at 2.07%, up from 1.61% in July, primarily driven by higher costs for vegetables, meat, and fish. The National Statistics Office indicates annual inflation for August 2025 over the previous year stands at -0.69%. The Reserve Bank aims to keep inflation near 4%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:17 IST
Retail Inflation Rises Amidst Soaring Food Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Retail inflation experienced a minor uptick in August, reaching 2.07%, a rise from the 1.61% reported in July. This was largely a result of escalating prices for essential commodities such as vegetables, meat, and fish, according to government statistics released on Friday.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 3.65% during August 2024. However, the annual inflation rate for August 2025 compared to August 2024 was noted at a negative 0.69%, as per data from the National Statistics Office (NSO).

Increases in both headline and food inflation for August 2025 are primarily due to the rising prices of staple goods such as vegetables, meat, fish, oils, and personal care items. The Reserve Bank, under government mandate, continues to strive for an inflation target of 4%, allowing a 2% margin either way.

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy on Edge: Trump's Meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Amid Middle East Tensions

Diplomacy on Edge: Trump's Meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Amid Middle Ea...

 Global
2
NSUI Unveils Transformative Agenda for DUSU Elections

NSUI Unveils Transformative Agenda for DUSU Elections

 India
3
China's Drive to Boost Private Investment

China's Drive to Boost Private Investment

 China
4
Belarus Opposition Leader Thanks Trump for Prisoner Release

Belarus Opposition Leader Thanks Trump for Prisoner Release

 Lithuania

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025