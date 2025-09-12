Left Menu

Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

The political parties of Mizoram, including ZPM, MNF, and BJP, have expressed their support for the new Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge railway line set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This infrastructure is expected to spur economic, social, and cultural advancements, connecting Mizoram with the rest of India.

  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape of Mizoram witnessed a rare show of unity as the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) collectively endorsed the Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge railway line. The project, poised for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this Saturday, marks a significant milestone in the state's developmental journey.

According to a joint statement by the three parties, this railway line promises to integrate Mizoram more closely with other parts of India. They highlighted its potential to drive economic, social, and cultural growth, offering Mizoram residents wider opportunities. Additionally, the infrastructural advancement is set to provide safer and more affordable travel, while catalyzing trade, employment, and tourism in the region.

This collaborative achievement was made possible thanks to the concerted efforts of the Centre, state governments, executing agencies, and Mizoram's citizens. Modi's visit will also witness him inaugurating the first Rajdhani Express connecting Aizawl to Delhi and other key routes, alongside opening educational institutions and initiating central projects.

