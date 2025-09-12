Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Advocates for Simplified GST to Boost Economy

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised the rationalisation of GST rates, pushing for a simplification towards a single rate. He emphasized that a two-rate system could stimulate economic and manufacturing activities. Tharoor highlighted the need for reducing excessive regulations for a streamlined economic framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:04 IST
Shashi Tharoor Advocates for Simplified GST to Boost Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has commended the rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, describing it as a step towards stimulating Indian economic and business activities.

Speaking at the CREDAI-NATCON conference, Tharoor reflected on the Congress party's prolonged demand for simplification, criticizing the previous multi-rate structure as confusing and unfair.

Acknowledging the recent policy shift to a streamlined two-rate system, Tharoor called for further simplification towards a single rate. He also advocated for additional market reforms, suggesting India could learn from countries with efficient regulatory frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi to broaden the definition of 'strategic investor' under the REIT and InvIT norms by including QIBs: Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Sebi to broaden the definition of 'strategic investor' under the REIT and In...

 Global
2
Calcutta High Court Demands Government Action on Deportation Case

Calcutta High Court Demands Government Action on Deportation Case

 India
3
Tragedy Amid Turmoil: Indian Woman's Fate in Kathmandu Unrest

Tragedy Amid Turmoil: Indian Woman's Fate in Kathmandu Unrest

 India
4
Lebanon's Bond Restructuring Faces Global Interest Rate Challenge

Lebanon's Bond Restructuring Faces Global Interest Rate Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025