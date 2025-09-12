Shashi Tharoor Advocates for Simplified GST to Boost Economy
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised the rationalisation of GST rates, pushing for a simplification towards a single rate. He emphasized that a two-rate system could stimulate economic and manufacturing activities. Tharoor highlighted the need for reducing excessive regulations for a streamlined economic framework.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has commended the rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, describing it as a step towards stimulating Indian economic and business activities.
Speaking at the CREDAI-NATCON conference, Tharoor reflected on the Congress party's prolonged demand for simplification, criticizing the previous multi-rate structure as confusing and unfair.
Acknowledging the recent policy shift to a streamlined two-rate system, Tharoor called for further simplification towards a single rate. He also advocated for additional market reforms, suggesting India could learn from countries with efficient regulatory frameworks.
