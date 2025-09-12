Shashi Tharoor Advocates for Simplified GST to Boost Economy

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has commended the rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, describing it as a step towards stimulating Indian economic and business activities.

Speaking at the CREDAI-NATCON conference, Tharoor reflected on the Congress party's prolonged demand for simplification, criticizing the previous multi-rate structure as confusing and unfair.

Acknowledging the recent policy shift to a streamlined two-rate system, Tharoor called for further simplification towards a single rate. He also advocated for additional market reforms, suggesting India could learn from countries with efficient regulatory frameworks.

