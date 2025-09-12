Left Menu

Global Standards Summit: India to Host IEC General Meeting 2023

India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is set to host the 89th International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) General Meeting in September, welcoming 2,000 experts from around 100 countries. The meeting will focus on fostering global cooperation and networking in electrotechnical standardization, with key discussions on AI and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:54 IST
Global Standards Summit: India to Host IEC General Meeting 2023
Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is preparing to host the 89th International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) General Meeting, set to unfold from September 15 to 19 in the nation's capital. According to Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), this occasion will unite approximately 2,000 experts from nearly 100 countries.

The meeting, themed 'Fostering a Sustainable World', promises to ignite pivotal discussions on the future of electrotechnical standards in the fields of electricity, electronics, and computing. Attendees will engage in various sessions, including 64 Working Group Meetings and multiple advisory and technical meetings, aiming to enhance global networking and cooperation in smart standardization.

Highlighting India's significant role, the event will feature extensive dialogues on artificial intelligence, a critical focus for the IEC. The commission is actively working on developing AI governance frameworks, aligning ethical practices with technological advancements. Additionally, technical sessions on topics like smart lighting, quantum technology, and sustainable practices will enrich the meeting, underscoring IEC's role in shaping standards that serve a greener tomorrow.

TRENDING

1
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Mission Amid Middle East Tensions

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Mission Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Modi's Manipur Visit: A Historic Step Towards Reconciliation and Development

Modi's Manipur Visit: A Historic Step Towards Reconciliation and Development

 India
3
Pakistan Locks Horns with Oman: Asia Cup 2025 Opener Unfolds in Dubai

Pakistan Locks Horns with Oman: Asia Cup 2025 Opener Unfolds in Dubai

 United Arab Emirates
4
Political Storm Erupts Over AI Video Controversy

Political Storm Erupts Over AI Video Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025