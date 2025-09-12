Global Standards Summit: India to Host IEC General Meeting 2023

India is preparing to host the 89th International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) General Meeting, set to unfold from September 15 to 19 in the nation's capital. According to Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), this occasion will unite approximately 2,000 experts from nearly 100 countries.

The meeting, themed 'Fostering a Sustainable World', promises to ignite pivotal discussions on the future of electrotechnical standards in the fields of electricity, electronics, and computing. Attendees will engage in various sessions, including 64 Working Group Meetings and multiple advisory and technical meetings, aiming to enhance global networking and cooperation in smart standardization.

Highlighting India's significant role, the event will feature extensive dialogues on artificial intelligence, a critical focus for the IEC. The commission is actively working on developing AI governance frameworks, aligning ethical practices with technological advancements. Additionally, technical sessions on topics like smart lighting, quantum technology, and sustainable practices will enrich the meeting, underscoring IEC's role in shaping standards that serve a greener tomorrow.