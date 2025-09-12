Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: US and China Address Tariffs and TikTok Ownership

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Madrid this weekend to negotiate over tariffs and TikTok ownership. This marks the fourth round of discussions aimed at mitigating trade tensions, with past talks occurring in London, Geneva, and Stockholm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:00 IST
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: US and China Address Tariffs and TikTok Ownership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to visit Madrid this weekend for crucial negotiations with his Chinese counterparts, focusing on tariffs and national security issues surrounding TikTok's ownership. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will join Bessent in discussions, as announced in a Treasury news release.

This Madrid meeting marks the fourth negotiation round between the US and China, following previous talks in London, Geneva, and Stockholm. The ongoing dialogues aim to prevent an extensive trade war, with both nations agreeing to several 90-day tariff suspensions. Bessent emphasized the importance of reducing risks in strategic industries like rare earths and semiconductors.

Simultaneously, discussions will continue on TikTok's ownership. Although Congress has approved a ban on TikTok unless ownership is transferred from ByteDance, President Trump has repeatedly extended the sale deadline. A Pew Research Centre survey indicates fluctuating public opinions on the ban, with a significant decrease in support since March 2023.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Gwalior Streets: Fatal Shooting Highlights Troubled Relationship

Tragedy on Gwalior Streets: Fatal Shooting Highlights Troubled Relationship

 India
2
UP Government Acts to Safeguard Industries Amid US Tariff Crisis

UP Government Acts to Safeguard Industries Amid US Tariff Crisis

 Global
3
'Unfolding Allegations: The Utah Shooting Case Gripping a Nation'

'Unfolding Allegations: The Utah Shooting Case Gripping a Nation'

 Global
4
Bravery in the Line of Duty: The Tale of Anjana Krishna

Bravery in the Line of Duty: The Tale of Anjana Krishna

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025