India-EU Accelerate Talks for Historic Free Trade Agreement by Year-End

India and the European Union are working tirelessly to finalize a landmark free trade agreement by the year's end, aiming to mutually benefit businesses and consumers. As they enter the 13th round of negotiations, both sides have recommitted to sealing a comprehensive and balanced deal.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal are leading intensive discussions, with both leaders emphasizing the seriousness and ambition of the current talks, surpassing previous efforts. The agreement is expected to unlock significant opportunities for trade, investment, and economic collaboration between India and the EU.

Piyush Goyal expressed confidence in the ongoing process, citing potential new avenues for Indian manufacturers and European partners, particularly within the automotive sector. As the negotiations cover diverse areas from goods and services to intellectual property, both blocs are keen to iron out final details to reach a deal that bolsters the economic growth of both regions.