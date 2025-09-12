Left Menu

India-EU Accelerate Talks for Historic Free Trade Agreement by Year-End

India and the EU are pushing to finalize a comprehensive free trade agreement by the end of the year. Trade talks, now in their 13th round, aim to create a win-win pact benefiting businesses and consumers. Key negotiators emphasize seriousness and mutual trust in the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:32 IST
India-EU Accelerate Talks for Historic Free Trade Agreement by Year-End
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union are working tirelessly to finalize a landmark free trade agreement by the year's end, aiming to mutually benefit businesses and consumers. As they enter the 13th round of negotiations, both sides have recommitted to sealing a comprehensive and balanced deal.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal are leading intensive discussions, with both leaders emphasizing the seriousness and ambition of the current talks, surpassing previous efforts. The agreement is expected to unlock significant opportunities for trade, investment, and economic collaboration between India and the EU.

Piyush Goyal expressed confidence in the ongoing process, citing potential new avenues for Indian manufacturers and European partners, particularly within the automotive sector. As the negotiations cover diverse areas from goods and services to intellectual property, both blocs are keen to iron out final details to reach a deal that bolsters the economic growth of both regions.

TRENDING

1
New Bus Route Over Khajuri Flyover Eases Delhi Traffic

New Bus Route Over Khajuri Flyover Eases Delhi Traffic

 India
2
AI Video Mocking Modi Sparks Outrage as Gehlot Urges Respect for Mothers

AI Video Mocking Modi Sparks Outrage as Gehlot Urges Respect for Mothers

 India
3
Sachin Pilot Accuses Election Commission of Bias Amidst Congress's Fight for Justice

Sachin Pilot Accuses Election Commission of Bias Amidst Congress's Fight for...

 India
4
EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025