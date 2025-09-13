Todd McClay Leads Major Trade Mission to Saudi Arabia to Deepen Economic Ties

New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment, and Agriculture, Todd McClay, will head a high-level business delegation to Riyadh this coming week in a bid to strengthen trade and investment relations with Saudi Arabia. The delegation, comprising 21 prominent New Zealand companies, represents a diverse range of industries from agriculture and food to technology, creative sectors, and tourism.

Strategic Opportunity in a Transforming Market

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most dynamic markets in the Middle East worth USD $2.8 trillion and is driving one of the largest global transformations and rebuild programmes through its Vision 2030 strategy,” Mr. McClay stated ahead of the visit.

He emphasized that the mission will not only showcase New Zealand’s strengths in safe, high-quality food and beverage, innovative agricultural expertise, and world-leading construction and technology solutions, but also highlight the country’s globally recognised creative industries.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reforms, which include ambitious economic diversification and large-scale infrastructure development, provide a significant opportunity for New Zealand to align its expertise with the Kingdom’s long-term needs, particularly in food security and sustainable development.

Growing Trade Relationship

Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of New Zealand’s largest and fastest-growing export markets in the Middle East. Over the past four years, exports have more than doubled — rising from NZD $620 million in June 2021 to NZD $1.35 billion in June 2025. This surge has brought total two-way trade to NZD $1.58 billion.

The government’s wider ambition is to double the overall value of New Zealand’s exports within the next decade. Partnerships forged on this mission are expected to contribute to that goal, while simultaneously supporting Saudi Arabia’s food security and development objectives.

Business Delegation: A Showcase of Kiwi Excellence

The 21 businesses joining the mission reflect the breadth and innovation of New Zealand’s economy:

26 Seasons – premium food and beverage

Barker Fruit Processors – processed fruit products and beverages

Egmont Honey – renowned for high-quality honey products

Endace – network recording and cybersecurity solutions

Envico Technologies – environmental and agri-tech innovations

Fonterra Co-Operative Group – New Zealand’s largest dairy exporter

Framecad Holdings – construction and engineering systems

Gallagher Animal Management – livestock management technology

Gentrack – utility and airport software solutions

Les Mills International – global fitness brand and training programs

New Zealand United Export – trade facilitation and export services

NHNZ Worldwide – natural history film and television production

NIG Nutritionals – dairy-based nutrition and infant formula

Pultron Composites – advanced composite manufacturing

Ravensdown – agricultural inputs, fertilizers, and solutions

Seequent – geoscience and engineering software

Silver Fern Farms – premium meat producer and exporter

Swiss-Belhotel International – hospitality and tourism services

The True Honey Company – producer of high-grade Manuka honey

Westland Dairy Products – dairy innovation and global exports

Wētā Workshop – globally acclaimed creative design and special effects

This delegation underscores New Zealand’s ability to compete globally in sectors ranging from primary industries and high-tech to creative innovation.

Building a Future of Shared Prosperity

Mr. McClay stressed that the visit would strengthen people-to-people links, increase visibility for New Zealand businesses, and create pathways for future cooperation. “This mission will raise the profile of New Zealand businesses in a market predicted to be the 6th largest global economy by 2050, with enormous long-term potential, building partnerships that can deliver growth, jobs, and prosperity on both sides,” he said.

With New Zealand’s export strategy aligning well with Saudi Arabia’s development priorities, the mission is seen as a critical step toward expanding the bilateral relationship. By leveraging complementary strengths, both nations aim to achieve sustainable growth while fostering innovation and resilience in a rapidly evolving global economy.