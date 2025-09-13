Transformative Railway Connectivity Bridges Mizoram to India's Heartland
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced major railway projects worth Rs 77,000 crore for the Northeast, with the inauguration of Mizoram's first railway line. This significant development, facilitated by PM Modi's Act East Policy, promises to boost tourism, employment, and market access for regional products.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed on Saturday that the Northeast region is set to undergo a transformative phase with railway projects worth Rs 77,000 crore.
The announcement coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of Mizoram's first railway line and the launch of the state's inaugural Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl and Delhi. This strategic move aims to enhance tourism, generate employment, and broaden market access for the region's products.
Vaishnaw highlighted that the development, a byproduct of PM Modi's Act East Policy, represents a significant financial increase from previous budgets. The expansion involves intricate engineering, including tunnels and bridges, and promises reduced commodity transportation times and cost-effective solutions for local industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Mega Infrastructure Projects in Manipur
Laos Launches Nature-Based Tourism Plan to Boost Jobs and Forest Conservation
Protests Erupt Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's Imphal Visit
Resurgence of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir Amidst Adversity
Prime Minister Modi's Manipur Visit: Rain and Resilience Amidst Preparations