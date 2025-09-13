Transformative Railway Connectivity Bridges Mizoram to India's Heartland

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed on Saturday that the Northeast region is set to undergo a transformative phase with railway projects worth Rs 77,000 crore.

The announcement coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of Mizoram's first railway line and the launch of the state's inaugural Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl and Delhi. This strategic move aims to enhance tourism, generate employment, and broaden market access for the region's products.

Vaishnaw highlighted that the development, a byproduct of PM Modi's Act East Policy, represents a significant financial increase from previous budgets. The expansion involves intricate engineering, including tunnels and bridges, and promises reduced commodity transportation times and cost-effective solutions for local industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)