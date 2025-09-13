Explosion Rocks Madrid Café, 14 Injured
An explosion in a Madrid café injured 14 people, with one person in serious condition. The blast occurred in the Vallecas district, and the cause remains unknown as emergency services respond to the situation.
An explosion in a Madrid café injured 14 people, one seriously, on Saturday, according to emergency services.
The blast took place at around 3 p.m. local time in the Vallecas district, a bustling area in the south-central part of the city, authorities reported.
Investigations are ongoing as the cause of the explosion remains unclear, emergency services noted.
