Normalcy Returns: Traffic Resumes at India-Nepal Border Post New Nepali Government

Following the formation of a new government in Nepal, the India-Nepal border at Rupaidiha has seen a resumption of normal traffic. Passenger and cargo vehicles have begun crossing again, significantly with over 500 cargo trucks moving into Nepal, easing previous border tensions and trade disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 13-09-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 23:30 IST
Normalcy Returns: Traffic Resumes at India-Nepal Border Post New Nepali Government
In the wake of a newly established government in Nepal, the gradual return to normalcy is evident at the India-Nepal border. On Saturday, traffic flow was restored at the Rupaidiha crossing, with numerous passenger and cargo vehicles resuming their routes.

Commandant of the 42nd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal, Ganga Singh Udawat, emphasized that the stabilization in governance has positively impacted border conditions, allowing for seamless transit while ensuring security checks. Saturday saw around 20,000 people crossing the border, a decrease from the usual 50,000 daily crossings.

The Land Port Authority of India's Sudhir Sharma highlighted the relief among stranded drivers as they headed into Nepal. Over 500 cargo vehicles have been mobilized, transporting essentials such as diesel, petrol, and food, reiterating the border's critical role in India's export activities.

