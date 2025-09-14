Sunday Hotels Races Ahead with Expansion Plans

Prism, the parent company of IPO-bound OYO, is rapidly expanding its upscale hotel brand, Sunday. The company aims to add 40 new high-end properties, including 4-star and 5-star hotels, throughout India in this financial year.

Sunday Hotels is employing a strategic expansion plan targeting both metro markets and non-metro cities. The focus is on tourism hotspots, such as wildlife sanctuaries and well-known religious locations, to attract diverse clientele.

With upcoming expansion heavily reliant on states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Sunday Hotels is on course to secure significant market share by FY26. Discussions with major hotel owners aim to establish a presence in key locations like Mumbai and Kolkata.

