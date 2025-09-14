Left Menu

Sunday Hotels Races Ahead with Expansion Plans

Prism, the parent company of IPO-bound OYO, is accelerating the growth of its premium hotel brand, Sunday. The brand plans to add 40 upscale properties across India, focusing on various markets and tourism hotspots. Significant expansion is anticipated in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:52 IST
Sunday Hotels Races Ahead with Expansion Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prism, the parent company of IPO-bound OYO, is rapidly expanding its upscale hotel brand, Sunday. The company aims to add 40 new high-end properties, including 4-star and 5-star hotels, throughout India in this financial year.

Sunday Hotels is employing a strategic expansion plan targeting both metro markets and non-metro cities. The focus is on tourism hotspots, such as wildlife sanctuaries and well-known religious locations, to attract diverse clientele.

With upcoming expansion heavily reliant on states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Sunday Hotels is on course to secure significant market share by FY26. Discussions with major hotel owners aim to establish a presence in key locations like Mumbai and Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turning Point in US-South Korea Relations After Georgia Immigration Raid

Turning Point in US-South Korea Relations After Georgia Immigration Raid

 Global
2
Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

 Russia
3
Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

 India
4
Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025