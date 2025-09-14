Swift Restoration After Cloudburst: The Mahanpur-Theyn Axis Revival

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully restored the damaged Mahanpur-Theyn axis in Kathua district. This effort was part of their 'Project Sampark', as confirmed by a defense spokesperson on Sunday.

The disruption was a result of an August 17 cloudburst that caused significant damage. The Pedu Nalla area along the axis saw both existing and under-construction bridges washed away, severing connectivity in the district.

The task was fraught with challenges including landslides, massive debris and ongoing inclement weather. The 69 Road Construction Company, supported by the 35 Border Roads Task Force, led the recovery with heavy machinery to clear landslide debris and restore the vital route.