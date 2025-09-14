Swift Restoration After Cloudburst: The Mahanpur-Theyn Axis Revival
The Border Roads Organisation has restored the damaged Mahanpur-Theyn route in Kathua district after a cloudburst led to major disruptions, snapping connectivity. Landslides blocked the route, complicating restoration efforts. The operation, under 'Project Sampark', involved heavy machinery to clear debris and restore connectivity.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully restored the damaged Mahanpur-Theyn axis in Kathua district. This effort was part of their 'Project Sampark', as confirmed by a defense spokesperson on Sunday.
The disruption was a result of an August 17 cloudburst that caused significant damage. The Pedu Nalla area along the axis saw both existing and under-construction bridges washed away, severing connectivity in the district.
The task was fraught with challenges including landslides, massive debris and ongoing inclement weather. The 69 Road Construction Company, supported by the 35 Border Roads Task Force, led the recovery with heavy machinery to clear landslide debris and restore the vital route.
