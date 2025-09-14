Left Menu

Foundation Laid for Kerala's First Integrated Manufacturing Hub

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev inaugurated RCC Nutrafill's new Food Processing and Life Sciences Manufacturing Facility in Angamaly. Touted as Kerala's first integrated hub, the project will include cold storage, warehousing, and R&D, aiming to generate 500 jobs with a Rs 100 crore investment.

14-09-2025
Foundation Laid for Kerala's First Integrated Manufacturing Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev laid the foundation stone for RCC Nutrafill's groundbreaking Food Processing and Life Sciences Manufacturing Facility in Angamaly on Sunday. Promoted as the state's first integrated manufacturing hub, the project merges cold storage, warehousing, research and development, along with logistics for life sciences and FMCG products.

The ceremony featured traditional bhoomi pooja rituals, marking the initiative's commitment to making strides in industrial growth through innovation and advanced technology. Rajeev emphasized the government's support for Nutrafill's venture, aiming to establish a standard for quality and sustainable manufacturing in Kerala.

Spanning five acres, the facility will see a Rs 100 crore investment with an aim to create 500 jobs, both direct and indirect, in two phases. RCC Nutrafill Director Sai Devarajulu Prasad expressed gratitude to the state government, highlighting the project's focus on local employment, skill development, and enriching the food processing and life sciences sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

