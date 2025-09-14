Transforming Uttar Pradesh's Transport: Connecting Villages and Modernizing Stations
Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh announced a plan to connect 12,200 villages to state roadways bus service within a year. Major upgrades are underway, including modernizing 23 bus stations and expanding electric bus services. Digital integration aims to enhance public convenience across the state's transport facilities.
- Country:
- India
In a promising development for Uttar Pradesh's transport sector, Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh has unveiled a comprehensive plan targeting the inclusion of 12,200 villages currently lacking state roadways bus services. He aims to connect these villages with robust public transport facilities within the next year.
Significant advancements are being made in the infrastructure of bus stations, with 23 being developed to mimic airport standards. The ambitious project is part of a modernization initiative that includes a Rs 1,000 crore investment in the Lucknow bus terminal, aspiring to make it the most aesthetically pleasing in India.
Further, the expansion of electric bus services beyond city routes to rural areas marks a green initiative for the state. Encouraging digital integration, 1.5 lakh Jan Seva Kendras are now aligned with the transport department, simplifying access to 49 transport services for the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer Urban Living
SMVDSB Revamps Infrastructure for Smooth Navratra Pilgrimage
Ghana Unveils $10 Billion ‘Big Push’ Plan to Transform Infrastructure by 2028
Modi's Mega Infrastructure Boost in Manipur
BlackRock's $700 Million Bet on British Data-Centre Infrastructure