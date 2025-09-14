Tragic Collision on Ring Road: BMW and Motorcycle Crash Leaves One Dead

A tragic accident unfolded near the Delhi Cantt metro station on Ring Road, as a BMW clashed with a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon, leading to one fatality and three injuries, police disclosed.

The tumult began with three PCR calls alerting authorities to a traffic jam near metro pillar 67. Upon arrival, officers discovered the BMW toppled sideways and the motorcycle stationed by the road divider.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a woman at the helm of the BMW during the collision. She and her husband subsequently brought the injured to the hospital via taxi. The police have impounded both vehicles and are investigating the incident further, with legal protocols underway.