Tragic Collision on Ring Road: BMW and Motorcycle Crash Leaves One Dead

A tragic accident on Ring Road near Delhi Cantt metro station resulted in one death and three injuries when a BMW collided with a motorcycle. The driver and her husband rushed the victims to the hospital. Police have launched an investigation, and legal actions are forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 21:12 IST
Tragic Collision on Ring Road: BMW and Motorcycle Crash Leaves One Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded near the Delhi Cantt metro station on Ring Road, as a BMW clashed with a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon, leading to one fatality and three injuries, police disclosed.

The tumult began with three PCR calls alerting authorities to a traffic jam near metro pillar 67. Upon arrival, officers discovered the BMW toppled sideways and the motorcycle stationed by the road divider.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a woman at the helm of the BMW during the collision. She and her husband subsequently brought the injured to the hospital via taxi. The police have impounded both vehicles and are investigating the incident further, with legal protocols underway.

