Central Railway's suburban services hit as goods train stalls amid heavy rains

Local train services on the Central Railway route, which were already witnessing delays amid heavy rains on Monday, were further affected after a goods train stalled on the track in Thane district, an official said.

A goods train stalled between Badalpur and Ambernath railway stations due to wheel slip around 12.55 pm, a Central Railway spokesperson said.

''The train has stalled in the CSMT-bound track because of the rainfall and a wheel slip. An assisting engine has been dispatched, and it is being moved,'' he said.

Commuters were stranded in local trains bound for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai that were stuck behind the goods train, and crowds swelled at railway stations.

Local trains were already running late, especially on the Main Line (CSMT to Kasara) since morning, due to heavy showers and water accumulation on tracks in low-lying areas near Dadar, Byculla, Masjid, Kurla, Sion, and other railway stations.

According to commuter groups, suburban services were witnessing delays of up to 20 minutes on the Main Line of the Central Railway.

